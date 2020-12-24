King DAG (KDAG) Achieves Market Cap of $14.09 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One King DAG token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $12,618.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00137073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00678713 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00180916 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00370567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00100316 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.