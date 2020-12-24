Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) dropped 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $214.42 and last traded at $218.53. Approximately 765,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 159,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.11.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

