Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.22

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.22 and last traded at $154.03, with a volume of 71610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $4,442,715.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit