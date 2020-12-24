Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.22

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.22 and last traded at $154.03, with a volume of 71610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $4,442,715.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.