Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

