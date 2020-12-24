Kusama 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.65 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.33 or 0.00218025 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $434.76 million and $63.65 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00137924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00690374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00182039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00372015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00100149 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

