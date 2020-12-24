Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Sells $108,120.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 853,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 24th, Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

