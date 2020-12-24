Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,757.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $25,757.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

