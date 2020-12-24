Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lannett by 37.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 146,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,674. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

