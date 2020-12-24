Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $25,942,000.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $25,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,737,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,840,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shai Wininger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Shai Wininger sold 68,720 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $7,517,968.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Shai Wininger sold 9,101 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $918,472.92.

On Thursday, December 10th, Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $11,456,978.22.

On Monday, December 7th, Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12.

LMND stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $137.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,739,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

