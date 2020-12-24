Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

