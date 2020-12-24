Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on LXP shares. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

