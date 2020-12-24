LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading 39.9% Higher

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares traded up 39.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.80. 3,037,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 556,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

