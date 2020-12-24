Lightstreams 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,521.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $745,104.59 and $1,521.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00048060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00331591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,240 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.