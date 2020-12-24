Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 770,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 488,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Specifically, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 425,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 30.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

