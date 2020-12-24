Liquidity Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $220,062.29 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $220,062.29 and $65,786.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00137128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00678465 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00152212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00375152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00096962 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

