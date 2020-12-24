Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 21.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price shot up 21.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.35. 15,247,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 625% from the average session volume of 2,102,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $12,287,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $4,692,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $4,692,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $2,892,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 72.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

