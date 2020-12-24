Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Shares Gap Up to $37.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.13, but opened at $38.86. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 260,037,163 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

The stock has a market cap of £27.34 billion and a PE ratio of 37.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.35.

In other Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 879,217 shares of company stock worth $28,020,797.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

