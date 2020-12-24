Loki Market Capitalization Hits $28.52 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market cap of $28.52 million and $130,593.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,519.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.81 or 0.02588532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.73 or 0.00466549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.37 or 0.01255864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00653785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00254531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00065892 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 51,937,454 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

