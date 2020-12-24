Loop Capital Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $210.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.27.

ETSY opened at $190.17 on Monday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $10,361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,121 shares of company stock worth $45,301,864 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

