Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 6.3%

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $37.37. 30,374,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 961% from the average session volume of 2,862,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Several brokerages have commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

