Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report sales of $24.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.20 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $19.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $81.33 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $93.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of LUNA opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.20 million, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing, and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy, and infrastructure industries. It operates Products and Licensing; and Technology Development segment. The Products and Licensing segment include sale of fiber optic test, measurement, and control instruments and modules.

