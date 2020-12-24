Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

