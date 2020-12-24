MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.38

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and traded as high as $21.62. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 43,439 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

