Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 868,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,517,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

