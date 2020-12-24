Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce sales of $292.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the highest is $293.30 million. Materion reported sales of $280.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after buying an additional 495,575 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 355,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.36. 638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.46. Materion has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $64.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

