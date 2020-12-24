MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.54

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,000.00. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,231.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807. 9.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MaxLinear by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

