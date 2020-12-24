McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $193.30

McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $193.30 and traded as low as $192.50. McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 8,551 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £188.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

