MCP Income Opportunities Trust (MOT.AX) (ASX:MOT) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MCP Income Opportunities Trust (MOT.AX) (ASX:MOT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from MCP Income Opportunities Trust (MOT.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

