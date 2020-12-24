MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.78. MDC Partners shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 20,952 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $187.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $283.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MDC Partners by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

