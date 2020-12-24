Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $5.35. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 755 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.