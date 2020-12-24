MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MediGreen and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MediGreen and FlexShopper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67

FlexShopper has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 78.06%. Given FlexShopper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than MediGreen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediGreen and FlexShopper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FlexShopper $88.79 million 0.56 $580,000.00 ($0.11) -21.27

FlexShopper has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Summary

FlexShopper beats MediGreen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediGreen

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

