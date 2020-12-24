MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.51. MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 38,342 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LABS shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$73.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97.

MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

