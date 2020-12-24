Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,091 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

ULTA opened at $268.46 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

