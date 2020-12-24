Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $225,000 Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,459 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 158,851 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.