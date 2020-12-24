Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.43.

NYSE SPOT opened at $330.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $346.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.06 and a 200 day moving average of $261.37.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

