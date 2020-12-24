Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after buying an additional 648,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,438,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,337,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 1,684,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

