MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.31

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.31 and traded as high as $138.30. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 366,357 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €120.64.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

