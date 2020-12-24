Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.99

Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and traded as low as $22.00. Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 378,015 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.81.

About Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

