Metronome Market Cap Reaches $11.77 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004487 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $13.77 and $7.50. Metronome has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and $543,424.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00136535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00672455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00151429 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00372644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00094834 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,630,065 coins and its circulating supply is 11,200,966 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

