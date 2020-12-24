Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Shares Up 2.8%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.92. 58,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 335,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

