Michael S. Turner Purchases 5,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

About 908 Devices

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

Comments


