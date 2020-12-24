Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) to Issue None Dividend of $0.05 on January 25th

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.68. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.