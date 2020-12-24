Midas (MIDAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Midas coin can currently be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00011690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $3,731.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Midas

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

