Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIME. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.38, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,104,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $54,882.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,179 shares of company stock worth $12,693,087. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

