Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 105.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.62.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at $33,301,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

