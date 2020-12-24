Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits Market Cap of $12.78 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003773 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $1.08 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00137090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00690032 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00180939 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00372291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00099092 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,407,233 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

