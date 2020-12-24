Mirrored Amazon Price Up 20.5% This Week (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $2,961.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be purchased for approximately $3,182.03 or 0.13680771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00137309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00672714 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 392.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00152410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00378072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00098376 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 932 tokens. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

