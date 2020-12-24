Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 507,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,327,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

