Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MWK. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mohawk Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit