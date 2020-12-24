Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MWK. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mohawk Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

