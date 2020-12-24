Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.14.

NYSE:MHK opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after acquiring an additional 220,652 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

